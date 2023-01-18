Sequoia-backed GoMechanic founder admits to 'financial irregularities'

Credit: 123RF.com

Sequoia-backed GoMechanic founder Amit Bhasin said the company had made ‘errors in judgement’ in financial reporting, and was laying off 70% of its staff as part of a restructuring process, according to a LinkedIn post by founder Amit Bhasin.

“We take full responsibility for this current situation and unanimously have decided to restructure the business while we look for capital solutions. This restructuring is going to be painful and we will, unfortunately, need to let go of approx. 70% of the workforce. In addition, a third-party firm will be conducting an audit of the business. While the situation is far from anything we could have ever imagined for Go Mechanic, we are working on a plan which would be most viable under the circumstances,” said Bhasin in a Linkedin post.

The layoffs affected employees from various departments, including those who work on-site.

Advertisement

GoMechanic was in talks to raise $75-80 million in a funding round led by SoftBank, but the deal was called off due to accounting irregularities. SoftBank was in talks to invest about $35 million in the company through its vision fund, with participation from the Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional. The deal is said to have been called off due to financial irregularity and market conditions where investors tightened the due diligence process, according to people familiar with the deal.

News outlet The Morning Context first reported the layoffs and a forensic audit on Tuesday.

According to Tracxn data, 25.5% of the stake is owned by founders while the largest shareholder Sequoia owns 26.8%, Tiger Global’s stake stands at 10% while Orios Venture Partners own 17.1% of the company stake.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Sequoia India’s portfolio companies have been mired in controversies. On previous occasions, Sequoia has also undertaken forensic audits at multiple portfolio startups including big names such as BharatPe, Trell and Zilingo.

Three workshop franchisees VCCircle spoke to in Bengaluru said they have not received any communication from GoMechanic. All three workshops confirmed GoMechanic has not paid the dues in the last few months stating a cash crunch.

GoMechanic competes with competitors like Pitstop, GoBumpr, Carpathy, and Mahindra First Choice in the aftermarket automotive service scene.

Advertisement

The company did not follow a franchisee-led model, nor did it charge franchisee fees from workshops. Instead, it operates on a revenue share model so the amount of business that they do per month is recorded on our workshop management system.

In June 2021, GoMechanic raised $42 million as part of its Series C funding round led by Tiger Global. Before this funding, GoMechanic raised $14.7 million in a Series B funding round in December 2019. In January 2019, the startup raised $4.9 million (around Rs 35 crore) in its Series A funding round, which was led by Sequoia and Orios Venture Partners. In December 2016, it raised $250,000 (nearly Rs 1.68 crore) from seed investment and innovation platform Venture Catalysts. In 2017, GoMechanic acquired car servicing and repair startup VOW CarClinic.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments