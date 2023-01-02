Sequoia-backed Porter expands two-wheeler business

Intra-city logistics provider Porter has expanded its 2-wheeler logistics services to four more cities - Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh and Vadodara.

The company, which counts Tiger Global, Vitruvian, Sequoia and Lightrock India among its investors, aims to secure 5% of the total market share in the first six months.

Founded by Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga and Vikas Choudhary in 2014, Porter is a last-mile intra-city logistics provider helping customers book on-demand logistics services to ship goods within their city. It also provides packers and movers services for shifting homes.

Advertisement

With this expansion, Porter is now operational in across 16 cities and it claims to serve more than 50,000 customers and enable over 1 lakh deliveries in a year in each of these cities.

“The launch of the 2-wheeler segment in these four regions is a strategic move towards shaping the logistics infrastructure of these markets and easing customers' lives. Porter is committed to solving the logistic challenges and becoming the one-stop solution platform," said Manish Gupta, vice president, Porter.

Last year in October, Porter had raised Rs 750 crore in its Series E funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Vitruvian Partners. Existing investors Sequoia Capital and Lightrock India participated in the round.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments