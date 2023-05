Sequoia-backed MobiKwik eyes inorganic growth ahead of planned IPO

Premium Upasana Taku, co-founder, MobiKwik

Digital payments company MobiKwik is looking to acquire a few companies to boost growth as it prepares the way for a public listing, a top executive told VCCircle. “We are at this stage where we are building quickly, and a lot of things will get built organically internally,” said Upasana Taku, ......