Sequoia India, Woodstock co-lead funding in one-year-old Web3 platform

Web3 platform Metasky on Thursday said it has secured a pre-seed funding of $1.8 million in a round co-led by Sequoia Capital India and Woodstock Fund.

Metasky said its platform bridges the gap between influencers, creators and brands and help them form a Web3 strategy for their followers.

The startup offers user-friendly tools for buying, storing and using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“Metasky itself is organised as a decentralised community. We want to walk the talk that decentralisation is important, but it is a means to an end.

Concepts like NFTs only make sense if they are accompanied with a strong set of utilities, a passionate community, and real governance rights. We are building Web3 tools to serve this purpose,” said Ankit Arora, Co-Founder at Metasky.

Metasky was founded in 2021 by Arora and Prakhar Sharma to elevate NFTs from just images into objects that are alive and packed with exclusive benefits.

“Ankit and Prakhar are accomplished company builders and we are excited to work alongside them as they create a holistic platform for NFT communities" said Shailesh Lakhani, Managing Director at Sequoia India.