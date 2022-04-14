Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Sequoia-backed Wakefit and HomeLane in merger talks
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

HomeLane and Wakefit, which count Sequoia Capital India as a common investor, are in talks for a merger to create a larger entity...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT