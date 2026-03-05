US cosmetics major Estee Lauder to fully acquire India’s Forest Essentials

US-based cosmetics maker The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will acquire the 51% stake it doesn’t already own in Indian personal care and beauty brand Forest Essentials, the companies said Thursday.

The transaction is likely to conclude in the second half of 2026, according to a press statement. It didn’t disclose financial terms of the transaction.

“With this acquisition, The Estée Lauder Companies is well-positioned to gain prestige beauty share in one of the most dynamic beauty markets in the world,” the US company said.

Estée Lauder had acquired a 20% stake in Delhi-based Forest Essentials, which offers a range of ayurvedic skin, body and haircare products, in 2008 and increased it to 49% In 2020-21. VCCircle had reported in March 2021 that the US cosmetics major was looking to take a controlling stake in Forest Essentials.

Forest Essentials, founded by Mira Kulkarni, will continue to be headquartered in New Delhi and maintain its operational ecosystem, including its research and development, local botanical sourcing, and in-house manufacturing.

The deal will help Forest Essentials leverage Estee Lauder’s global brand, distribution network, and operational expertise to drive long-term, sustainable growth. As of now, Forest Essentials runs over 200 standalone stores.

Forest Essentials will join other brands under the Estee Lauder umbrella, including Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, and Darphin Paris.

Forest Essentials, launched in 2000, posted net sales of Rs 578.3 crore during 2024-25, up from Rs 490.1 crore the year before, according to VCCircle’s data and research platform VCCEdge. Net profit jumped to Rs 123.5 crore in FY25 from Rs 72.0 crore.

