Bertelsmann India Investments, Fireside top up bets on Rozana in Series B round

(From left): Rozana co-founders Mukesh Christopher, Ankur Dahiya and Adwait Vikram Singh

Rozana, an omnichannel retail platform focused on rural areas, has raised Rs 290 crore (around $31.6 million) in its Series B funding round led by existing venture capital investor Bertelsmann India Investments.

Existing investor Fireside Ventures as well as US-based Spark Growth Ventures, Bikaji Family Office, FE Securities and several family offices also took part in the round, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2021 by Ankur Dahiya, Adwait Vikram Singh and Mukesh Christopher, Rozana operates a hybrid retail model that combines a consumer-facing commerce platform with physical retail infrastructure in rural markets.

The company started operations in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and has since expanded to 16 districts across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Its product assortment spans groceries, FMCG products, household essentials, footwear, beauty and personal care products and general merchandise.

The latest funding comes as the startup expands its presence across northern India. Rozana said it currently reaches more than 1 million active rural households across 21,000 villages, largely in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The company said its revenue has grown fourfold since its previous funding round. It had last raised $22.5 million in Series A funding in March 2024, led by Bertelsmann India.

Rozana operates a network of more than 75 retail experience centres supported by its own distribution infrastructure. A key part of its last-mile delivery model involves over 35,000 women partners who act as local fulfilment agents and community sellers.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its store network to more than 200 locations, enter two to three additional northern states, and strengthen technology infrastructure. The company also intends to expand product categories, develop private label brands and deepen partnerships with consumer brands.

“India’s next consumption wave will be won in Bharat’s heartland, and Rozana is building a trusted omnichannel retail platform that rural households actually need,” said Pankaj Makkar, managing director at Bertelsmann India.

The company aims to expand its network to 130,000 villages over time as it builds a retail and distribution platform focused on rural consumers. According to company estimates, more than 200 million rural households spend on staples, household goods, personal care products and discretionary categories.

