Sequoia-backed Khatabook to take down its e-comm enablement product MyStore

Kirana-tech startup Khatabook, which counts Sequoia Capital, Tencent, and Alkeon Capital among its backers, will be discontinuing MyStore, its e-commerce enablement product in a bid to consolidate its product portfolio, the company said in a blog post.

“Thank you for being a part of the MyStore journey. We are planning on discontinuing the MyStore App. Your MyStore App won’t work from 15 November2021. This is a company decision related to product portfolio consolidation,” the blog post read. The company has also advised users to download invoice by sharing order invoices before eventually uninstalling the app.

However, the company will be continuing with other solutions that it provides, namely--Khatabook for bookkeeping, Biz Analyst for business intelligence and business management, PagarKhata for staff and salary management needs and Cashbook for cash handling and tracking--according to the blog post.

News website Entrackr first reported this development.

The company was reportedly involved in a legal battle with rival Dukaan over plagiarism and infringement of copyright since August last year. The issue primarily revolved around the use of the word “Dukaan” by Khatabook for its online application, Entrackr had reported.

However, the two companies resolved issues in an out-of-the-court settlement in November and Khatabook changed the name of the application to MyStore by Khatabook.

Khatabook’s exit from the e-commerce enablement sector comes at a time when many e-commerce enablement companies in India have raised funds and are looking to expand.

WhatsApp integrated merchant e-commerce platform Bikayi in September had raised $10.8 million in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. OkCredit had launched an online storefront for kiranas in November last year.

DotPe, which helps businesses with online operations, had raised $27.5 million (around Rs 199.6 crore) in a Series A round in March.

Meanwhile, on the bookkeeping solutions side, CashBook, a fintech startup focused on cash accounting for small businesses and a direct competitor to Khatabook, had raised $2.3 million (Rs 17 crore) in a seed funding round led by JAM and Better Tomorrow Ventures.

Khatabook, too, in August, had raised $100 million (Rs 740 crore) as part of its Series C funding round led by US-based venture capital firms Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures. Alkeon Capital and existing investors B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP Ventures, Unilever Ventures, and Better Capital had also participated in the funding round.