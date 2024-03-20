facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Separating fact from fiction: how many unicorns does India really have?

Separating fact from fiction: how many unicorns does India really have?

By Aman Rawat

  • 20 Mar 2024
Premium
Separating fact from fiction: how many unicorns does India really have?
Credit: 123RF.com

Last week, Perfios, a startup offering software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, entered the much-coveted unicorn club after raising $80 million from late-stage investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s arm Teachers’ Venture Growth. A unicorn is a company that has attained the psychologically important milestone of a $1 billion valuation and going by the traditional ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Lightspeed-backed Pocket FM snags $103 mn in Series D funding

TMT

Lightspeed-backed Pocket FM snags $103 mn in Series D funding

Nexus-backed wearable startup Ultrahuman secures $35 mn in equity, debt

TMT

Nexus-backed wearable startup Ultrahuman secures $35 mn in equity, debt

Blume backs EaseMyTrip co-founder's fintech platform; Nexus bets on gaming startup

TMT

Blume backs EaseMyTrip co-founder's fintech platform; Nexus bets on gaming startup

Coforge drops US listing plan, to raise $385 mn via India share sale

TMT

Coforge drops US listing plan, to raise $385 mn via India share sale

Premium
Mubadala to invest in an African mobility-focussed financier

Infrastructure

Mubadala to invest in an African mobility-focussed financier

Premium
Separating fact from fiction: how many unicorns does India really have?

TMT

Separating fact from fiction: how many unicorns does India really have?

Advertisement