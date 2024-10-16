Sensex, Nifty slip for second session as lacklustre earnings get FIIs wary
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Economy
  • Sensex, Nifty slip for second session as lacklustre earnings get FIIs wary

Sensex, Nifty slip for second session as lacklustre earnings get FIIs wary

By Reuters

  • 16 Oct 2024
Sensex, Nifty slip for second session as lacklustre earnings get FIIs wary
The NSE building in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters

Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, as foreign funds shifted money to China and marquee companies' results disappointed investors.

The Nifty 50 index closed down 0.34% to 24,971.3 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.39% to 81,501.36.

The Nifty 50 has declined about 5% from a record high hit in the last week of September - when China unveiled its most aggressive measures since the pandemic.

Advertisement

Beijing's stimulus has shifted the focus of global fund managers to China and foreign investors have pulled out $7.9 billion from Indian stocks so far in October, the highest since March 2020.

That, coupled with a "not-so-encouraging" start to the September-quarter earnings is weighing on sentiment, Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking said.

The more domestically-focussed small-caps closed the session flat, while mid-caps shed 0.2%.

Advertisement

Hyundai Motor India's record $3.3 billion IPO was subscribed 37% as of 3:30 p.m. IST on its second day of share sale.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries' disappointing results weighed in the previous session, but the oil-focussed conglomerate rebounded 0.8% on the day.

Oil and gas stocks rose 0.23% as crude prices stabilised from a recent slump.

Advertisement

IT major Tata Consultancy Services slipped 0.5%, taking its losses since its weak second-quarter earnings last Thursday to more than 3%.

Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto ended 0.8% higher ahead of its quarterly results.

Top Nifty firms like Nestle India, Infosys, Wipro and Axis Bank are due to report their results later this week.

Advertisement

Cochin Shipyard dropped 5% after it said the Indian government will sell a 5% stake at a discount.

BSENSESensexNifty

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sensex, Nifty slip for second session as lacklustre earnings get FIIs wary

Economy

Sensex, Nifty slip for second session as lacklustre earnings get FIIs wary

RBI holds rates as expected, shifts stance to 'neutral'

Economy

RBI holds rates as expected, shifts stance to 'neutral'

Sensex, Nifty record longest losing streak this year so far

Economy

Sensex, Nifty record longest losing streak this year so far

Premium
Decentralising sustainable projects key to ensuring resilience: Panellists at LP Summit

Economy

Decentralising sustainable projects key to ensuring resilience: Panellists at LP Summit

Profit booking drags Sensex, Nifty below flatline, snaps record streak

Economy

Profit booking drags Sensex, Nifty below flatline, snaps record streak

Rupee ends lower despite rise in most Asian peers; US Fed chair's remarks in focus

Economy

Rupee ends lower despite rise in most Asian peers; US Fed chair's remarks in focus

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW