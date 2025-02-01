Budget 2025: Tax changes, manufacturing incentives and other highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with other ministry officials before presenting the annual budget | Credit: Reuters/Altaf Hussain

India will focus on boosting the spending power of its middle class population, encouraging inclusive development and private investment to strengthen growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, announcing the annual budget.

Measures to assist the poor, youth, farmers and women will also be included in the budget for 2025-26, said Sitharaman, highlighting plans for "transformative reforms in taxation".

Here are the highlights of the budget:

Advertisement

Lower fiscal deficit

* Proposes lower fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP in 2025/26 vs revised deficit of 4.8% of GDP in current fiscal year

* Gross borrowings seen at 14.82 trillion rupees for 2025/26

Advertisement

* Net borrowings seen at 11.54 trillion rupees for 2025/26

Tax collections

* Net tax revenue receipts for 2025/26 seen at 28.37 trillion rupees

Advertisement

* Total revenue receipts for 2025/26 seen at 34.96 trillion rupees

Raises FDI limit

* Proposes to raise foreign direct investment limit in insurance to 100% from 74%

Advertisement

* Taxation, power sector, urban development, mining, financial sector and regulatory reforms focus of budget

Lower tax rates

* Nil personal income tax slab to be raised to 1.2 mln rupees

Advertisement

* To reduce basic customs duty on some marine products

* To exempt 12 more critical minerals from basic customs duty

* To exempt 36 life savings drugs from customs duty

Farm output

* To launch six year mission to boost pulses output

* To launch five year mission for cotton production

Manufacturing incentives

* To set up National Manufacturing Mission to provide policy support and to further 'Make in India' manufacturing programme

* Credit guarantee cover for small and medium firms enhanced to 100 million rupees

* Fund of funds to be set up for start-ups with government contribution of 100 billion rupees

* To set up five national skilling centres to enhance skilled manpower for manufacturing

* To provide 1.5 trillion rupees 50-year interest free loans to states for infrastructure development

* Announces Maritime Development Fund with a corpus of 250 billion rupees

* To set up Urban Challenge Fund worth 1 trillion rupees

* To enhance regional air connectivity to 120 new destinations over 10 years

* Policy for critical minerals development to be launched

Share article on Leave Your Comments