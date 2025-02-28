India's GDP growth accelerates to 6.2% in October-December
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Economy
  • India's GDP growth accelerates to 6.2% in October-December

India's GDP growth accelerates to 6.2% in October-December

By Reuters

  • 28 Feb 2025
India's GDP growth accelerates to 6.2% in October-December
People shop at a market in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

India's economy grew by 6.2% in October-December, marginally below expectations but faster than in the previous quarter on the back of increased government and consumer spending, data released on Friday showed.

The growth in gross domestic product was slightly lower than the 6.3% expansion projected by analysts in a Reuters poll, and the central bank's estimate of 6.8%. The world's fifth-biggest economy grew 5.8% in the previous quarter.

The gross value added (GVA), a measure of economic activity which is seen as a more stable measure of growth, grew 6.2% in October-December, compared to a revised 5.8% expansion in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Government spending rose 8.3% in the last three months of 2024 from a modest 3.8% increase in the previous three months.

Private consumer spending jumped 6.9% year-on-year, up from 5.9% in the previous quarter, buoyed by improved rural demand due to moderating food prices and more spending on purchases for the festival season than a year earlier.

The government raised its full-year growth forecast slightly on Friday, estimating the economy will grow 6.5% in the financial year ending March 31, against a previous projection of 6.4%.

Advertisement

To boost the economy, India's central bank in February announced a rate cut for the first time in nearly five years.

The monetary policy committee's deliberations left the door open for further rate cuts with most members focused on supporting growth as inflation, which fell to 4.3% in January, eases.

Advertisement
GDP

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

RBI cuts rates for first time in nearly 5 years to boost growth as inflation eases

Economy

RBI cuts rates for first time in nearly 5 years to boost growth as inflation eases

Budget 2025: Tax changes, manufacturing incentives and other highlights

Economy

Budget 2025: Tax changes, manufacturing incentives and other highlights

Budget 2025: Govt cuts income tax in a bid to boost consumption

Economy

Budget 2025: Govt cuts income tax in a bid to boost consumption

India's GDP likely to grow 6.3-6.8% in 2025-26: Economic Survey

Economy

India's GDP likely to grow 6.3-6.8% in 2025-26: Economic Survey

Indian rupee weakens to lifetime low

Economy

Indian rupee weakens to lifetime low

Govt forecasts 2024-25 economic growth of 6.4%, slowest in four years

Economy

Govt forecasts 2024-25 economic growth of 6.4%, slowest in four years

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW