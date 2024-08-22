Sensex, Nifty end higher for sixth session on optimism around US Fed policy

Credit: Reuters

Indian shares advanced on Thursday, tracking global peers, after minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled a rate cut as early as next month.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.17% at 24,811.5. The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.18% to 81,053.19.

Both the benchmarks have logged gains for six sessions in a row, adding about 2.8% each.

"U.S. economic data over the last week has abated fears of a likely recession, powering the sustained rise, while the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting has boosted the enthusiasm. Now, a Fed rate cut in September looks like a certainty," said Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities.

Other Asian markets also rose, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index adding 0.3%. European markets opened higher.

Investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's address on Friday, which could provide confirmation of a rate cut in September.

Domestic institutional investors have been net buyers over the last 14 sessions, cushioning foreign outflows.

Seven of the 13 major sectors advanced, on the day. The more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose about 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

High weightage financials added 0.45%. Consumer stocks gained 0.62% to a record high.

Dabur gained about 2% and was among the top gainers in consumer index.

The company signed deal with the state of Tamil Nadu to set up a manufacturing facility, scaling-up investment to 4 billion rupees(about $48 million) over five years.

TVS Motor gained 2.84% to a record high. The company which launched a variant of its mid-ranged scooter on the day, was the top gainer in auto index.

Interglobe Aviation jumped 4.26% after HSBC raised target price and Jefferies upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold", citing steady earnings.

