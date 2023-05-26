facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance

Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance

By Reuters

  • 26 May 2023
Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance
Credit: Reuters

Shares advanced on Friday, with the Nifty 50 rising to a five-month high, led by information technology (IT) stocks and a jump in Reliance Industries, the country's biggest company by market capitalisation.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.97% at 18,499.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.02% to 62,501.69.

Both the Nifty and Sensex logged weekly gains of over 1% and jumped to their highest levels since December 2022.

Advertisement

All 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with the high-weightage IT rising nearly 1.5% and all 10 constituents logging gains. HCL Tech Ltd and Wipro Ltd were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

IT stocks received a boost after a sharp overnight rise in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, fuelled by strong earnings of chip-maker Nvidia.

Progress in US debt ceiling talks ahead of the June 1 deadline also supported the sentiment across global markets.

Advertisement

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries Ltd jumped nearly 3% after global brokerage Bernstein estimated that its units Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio would claim the lion's share of India's $150-plus billion e-commerce marketplace in the long term.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd surged almost 7% after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside an earlier National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order for its merger with Sony, a lawyer source with direct knowledge of the proceedings told Reuters.

Separately, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, in a newsletter said that "there is no obvious trigger for valuation de-rating in Indian markets as the monetary tightening cycle comes to an end."

Advertisement

Wood said it is only a matter of time before the Sensex touched the 100,000 level and remained optimistic about a capex cycle in India.

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Gulf Digest: ZainTech buys cloud firm Adfolks; Baytonia, Lifemost, Clara get funding

TMT

Gulf Digest: ZainTech buys cloud firm Adfolks; Baytonia, Lifemost, Clara get funding

Premium
Deals Digest: Transaction value edges up as PhonePe, Chalo score big cheques

TMT

Deals Digest: Transaction value edges up as PhonePe, Chalo score big cheques

Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance

Residential property sales in Q1CY23 come in at over decade-high

Infrastructure

Residential property sales in Q1CY23 come in at over decade-high

Sequoia-backed MedGenome snaps up diagnostics firm

Healthcare

Sequoia-backed MedGenome snaps up diagnostics firm

Premium
How GIP expanded and then shrank its India infrastructure portfolio

Infrastructure

How GIP expanded and then shrank its India infrastructure portfolio

Advertisement