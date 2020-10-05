Sensex, Nifty rise on TCS buyback plans, banking gains

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as Tata Consultancy Services' market capitalisation touched Rs 10 trillion ($136.46 billion) on share buyback plans and banking stocks gained after the government said it would waive interest levies on some loans under moratorium.

The Nifty ended 0.76% higher at 11,503.35 and the Sensex gained 0.71% to close at 38,973.70.

IT heavyweight TCS said it would consider a share buyback later in the week when it reports results, sending its shares up as much as 8.1% to a record high of 2,728.1 rupees.

The Nifty IT index rose 3.47%. Shares in TCS, Wipro Ltd and Infosys Ltd were among the top percentage gainers on the blue-chip Nifty 50.

The Indian government had told the country's top court it would waive the compounding interest component on loans up to Rs 2 crore under a COVID-19 support plan, a legal filing showed.

The Supreme Court will have its next hearing on the interest waiver case on October 13.

The NSE Bank index ended 0.56% higher, with shares of IndusInd Bank rising as much as 6.5% and Canara Bank Ltd shares closing 0.6% higher.