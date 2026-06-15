SEBI to review delisting framework, startup listing norms
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • SEBI to review delisting framework, startup listing norms

SEBI to review delisting framework, startup listing norms

By Reuters

  • 15 Jun 2026
  • Listen to Story
SEBI to review delisting framework, startup listing norms
The SEBI logo on its headquarters in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

India's markets regulator will review its delisting framework in an effort to ease capital market processes, its chairman said at a summit on Friday. 

"A well-developed capital market must provide fair entry and fair exit," chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has rolled out a series of reforms over the last few years to make the country's capital markets more efficient and attractive to investors, including faster trade settlements and streamlined registration for foreign investors.

Advertisement

In 2024, the regulator permitted the delisting of companies via a fixed-price route, where shareholders are offered a pre-set exit price. The mechanism serves as an alternative to the reverse book-building process, which determines the exit price through investor bids.

The regulator also approved a voluntary delisting framework last year for public sector companies where controlling shareholders owned more than 90%.

SEBI will also work with other regulators to simplify know-your-customer rules for non-resident Indians, Pandey said.

Advertisement

Concurrently, the watchdog is reviewing the rules of the Innovators Growth Platform (IGP) for startups to help companies better access the markets for long-term capital.

The platform was introduced in 2016 as the Institutional Trading Platform to help startups raise funds and list on stock exchanges, but stringent eligibility and lock-in rules limited interest.

It was revived as the IGP in 2018, with further relaxations in 2019 and 2021 to encourage listings.

Advertisement
SEBIlistingdelistingstartups

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

SAT overturns SEBI's pump-and-dump order for taking 13 years to reach correct address

Markets

SAT overturns SEBI's pump-and-dump order for taking 13 years to reach correct address

India likely past peak outflows, AI gap its advantage: Lighthouse Canton exec

Markets

India likely past peak outflows, AI gap its advantage: Lighthouse Canton exec

AI, oil worries 'over-punished' India, masked long-term investment case, says Blackrock

Markets

AI, oil worries 'over-punished' India, masked long-term investment case, says Blackrock

Nifty 50, Sensex decline to two-month lows on oil spike, Asia selloff

Markets

Nifty 50, Sensex decline to two-month lows on oil spike, Asia selloff

India scraps capital gains tax on foreign investors in govt debt to support rupee

Markets

India scraps capital gains tax on foreign investors in govt debt to support rupee

Rajesh Exports chair asserts accuracy of financials after SEBI allegations

Markets

Rajesh Exports chair asserts accuracy of financials after SEBI allegations

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW