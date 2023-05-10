facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Secondaries specialist Foundation PE marks second bet in India

Secondaries specialist Foundation PE marks second bet in India

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 10 May 2023
Premium
Secondaries specialist Foundation PE marks second bet in India
Jeremy Foo, co-founder and partner, Foundation Private Equity

Foundation Private Equity – a Singapore-based company specialising in secondary transactions across Southeast Asian markets – has struck a portfolio-level deal with a homegrown mid-market focused PE fund, marking its second bet in India after over a year.  The PE company, which has an AUM (assets under management) of $200 million ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

US private credit firms eyeing opportunities in credit amid bank collapses

Economy

US private credit firms eyeing opportunities in credit amid bank collapses

Premium
Healthcare PE firm Somerset exits diagnostics chain with stellar returns

Healthcare

Healthcare PE firm Somerset exits diagnostics chain with stellar returns

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher ahead of US inflation data

General

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher ahead of US inflation data

China's SAIC to dilute majority stake in MG Motor India

Manufacturing

China's SAIC to dilute majority stake in MG Motor India

JSW Infrastructure files for $342-mn IPO

Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure files for $342-mn IPO

Fireside Ventures backs Ripplr as new investor in $40 mn round

TMT

Fireside Ventures backs Ripplr as new investor in $40 mn round