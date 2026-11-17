SEBI may tighten rules around margin-trading facility to curb volatility

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India's markets regulator is considering curbs on leveraged stock purchases as margin-funded bets swell to record levels, raising concerns that a market downturn could hurt retail investors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The regulator is weighing restrictions on new margin-funded purchases when leverage in a stock crosses a threshold linked to its free float, the sources said.

The move reflects growing unease among regulators over the rapid expansion of leveraged retail trading. Margin Trading Facility (MTF) products offered by brokers allow investors to buy stocks with borrowed funds. Brokers provide leverage of up to four times the investor's capital at interest rates of 9-18%.

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Such bets have climbed to 1.53 trillion rupees ($16.3 billion), up 29% from a year earlier and nearly double their size from the end of 2024. Roughly two-thirds of this leverage is linked to trading in small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

The Nifty 50 index, which earlier rose as much as 0.83%, pared some gains after the Reuters report, last trading 0.5% higher. Stocks of Indian brokerage firms, Groww and Angel One, also pared gains.

Margin-funded trades have led to sharp market swings in countries such as South Korea this year, where falling share prices triggered widespread margin calls. Regulators there later tightened rules on leveraged products, temporarily halting new single-stock leveraged ETF launches and raising entry thresholds after acknowledging they had moved too quickly to approve them.

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) earlier this year suggested widening the scope of the margin trading facility.

Since then, it has put that expansion on hold and instead pivoted to discussing tighter rules to contain any contagion effect from rising leveraged retail participation, the sources said.

"The regulatory checks do not suggest any cause of concerns, but the rising retail participation requires additional risk management to contain any cascading effect in volatile markets," one of the two sources said.

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The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

Email queries sent to SEBI on Monday were not answered.

The change in the regulator's thinking and specific proposals under discussion have not been previously reported.

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Managing concentration risks

Discussions are underway on whether "hard limits" are needed on how much of a share can be bought through MTF, connected to a company's free float, the first source said.

If 5-10% of a company's free float is margin funded then no fresh MTF positions may be permitted in that stock, the two sources said, adding that the limits and thresholds are still being finalised.

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A fresh set of proposals will be issued for public consultation before rules are finalised, they said.

At least 36 stocks have MTF-funded positions equivalent to more than 10% of their free float, while more than 220 stocks exceed 5%, according to exchange data.

While the 5-10% threshold could affect a significant number of mainly small- and mid-cap stocks, several larger and more widely followed companies also have significant margin-funded ownership. These include recently listed Jio Platforms Ltd, Nazara Technologies and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which has high retail ownership.

Despite growing concerns over leverage, SEBI is not looking to curb the use of MTF, the sources said.

Any tightening will need to strike a balance between containing market risks and avoiding disruption to brokers and retail investors, many of whom already hold sizeable leveraged positions financed at high borrowing costs, they said.

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