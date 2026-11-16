SEBI sets up expert panel to review IPO norms; NSE chief Chauhan to lead

Credit: Reuters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has formed a sub-committee to review initial public offering (IPO) regulations, including provisions relating to eligibility of issuers, promoter lock-in, price discovery, and due diligence by lead managers.

According to a press statement issued by SEBI, the panel will review certain chapters of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations (ICDR Regulations), along with relevant Schedules and related regulatory directions. The exercise is aimed at facilitating easier access to capital markets, simplifying regulatory requirements, eliminating duplicative procedures, and providing better clarity and consistency in the governing norms.

The sub-committee will function under the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC), which advises SEBI on these matters. It will be chaired by Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE). Chauhan is also a member of PMAC.

Advertisement

All but one member of the sub-committee are members of PMAC. They include Prasanna Kumar, president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI); Pawan Kumar Chandak, president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI); JN Gupta, co-founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm Stakeholder Empowerment Services; Sandip Bhagat, partner at S&R Associates; Vishal Kampani, co-chairman of the CII National Committee on Financial Markets; Ajay Saraf, executive director at ICICI Securities Ltd; Sudhir Bassi, executive director in the capital markets practice at Khaitan & Co; and Ramesh Srinivasan, non-executive vice-chairman at Kotak Investment Banking.

The only member who does not appear to be a part of PMAC is Gopalan S Raghavan, executive director of BSE Ltd. Raghavan, who was part of the founding team of SEBI and has been operating across various functions in the capital markets for more than three decades, joined BSE in June.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments