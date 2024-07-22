Searchlight: Pulse Pharma’s revenue is slowing again. Can it pick up pace?

Premium
Hyderabad-based therapeutic medicines manufacturer, Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd is estimated to clock a lean revenue growth for the financial year ended 2024, even as the company’s liquidity is likely to remain under pressure for the medium-term, it is learnt. Primarily engaged in the manufacturing of tablets, oral liquids and ointments, Pulse ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.