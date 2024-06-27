Searchlight: MSN Labs gunning for growth in FY25 with diversification plans

Premium MSN Reddy, founder and chairman, MSN Laboratories

MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, a Hyderabad-based drugmaker focused on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosages, is aiming to foray into new segments and bolstering its product portfolio to boost revenue and customer base over the next three years. The company, which claims to have over 470 APIs and more than ......