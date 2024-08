Searchlight: EPC firm Eagle Infra keeps up growth pace as order book tops $1 bn

A road project of Eagle Infra India Ltd | Credit: Eagle Infra

Last month, Eagle Infra India Ltd won a Rs 81-crore contract for a water supply project in Maharashtra. A few months before, in February, it emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 246-crore contract for the Mumbai Metro. These contracts have been a shot in the arm for Eagle Infra ......