Searchlight: Drugmaker Credo Life may hit revenue bump as key product faces headwinds

Premium
Credo Life Sciences Pvt Ltd managed a healthy growth in revenue for the year ended March 2024, but the ongoing financial year may not be as rosy for the pharmaceutical company due to heavy reliance on a single product, VCCircle has learnt. The Hyderabad-based company, known for making pharmaceutical pellets—tiny granules that ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.