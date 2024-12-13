Searchlight: Datt Mediproducts hits mild bump in revenue but EBITDA looking upbeat
Searchlight: Datt Mediproducts hits mild bump in revenue but EBITDA looking upbeat

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 13 Dec 2024
Searchlight: Datt Mediproducts hits mild bump in revenue but EBITDA looking upbeat
Credit: Pexels

Healthcare supplies manufacturer Datt Mediproducts Pvt. Ltd. reported a marginal dip in revenue for the fiscal year ended March 2024, continuing the financial volatility the company has experienced over the past five years. The New Delhi-based company, which specialises in manufacturing bandages and wound care products, recorded a 0.4% drop in ......

