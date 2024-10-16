Score10: Transforming India's Rental Market with a Revolutionary AI based Tenant Screening and Scoring System

In an era where security and Trust plays a major role with in the society and community we live and with India’s Unprecedented growth through technology has increased demand for Urban Living. As technology continues to reshape industries, Demand for India's rental market is reaching new highs.

The Growth has long been plagued by challenges of trust and transparency for both Landlords and Tenants. The complexities in the tenant-landlord relationship—such as missed payments, unverified backgrounds, and inconsistent rental histories are existent and are not addressed from the time and —have called for a solution to streamline these processes. Enter Score10, a AI Based tenant screening and scoring platform that is poised to revolutionize the rental experience in India.

At the heart of this innovation, Narayana Swaroop, known name is startups, is also mentor in grooming start-ups at Wadhwani foundation & SRIX and Seedstars and a serial entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in HR services, BFSI, and technology outsourcing. Score 10 With a vision to make a safe place and making renting more reliable & efficient for both tenants and landlords, Swaroop's latest venture, Score10, introduces a new layer of transparency to the rental market.

Advertisement

The Founder’s Journey: Narayana Swaroop’s Vision

Very know name in the start ecosystem.. Narayana Swaroop’s who is part of few Mid-Sizefunds helping start-up to solve some ground breaking problems as started his entrepreneurial journey began in 2007 with Beatroot, a company that is self-sustainable. With a strong background in building teams and managing growth, Swaroop believes and delivers technology driven solution for the gaps identified. He is recognized as a strategist with an ability to execute market plans, streamline operations, and increase revenues. He is seen as a Mentor, friend and to reach guy within the ecosystem. His track record of success has been rooted in innovation and a deep understanding of customer needs.

Narayana Swaroop’s extensive experience in management consulting and his knack for out-of-the-box thinking positioned him perfectly to address the inefficiencies in India’s rental market. As a firm believer in the United Nations' Sustainability Goals, he has always championed cashless transactions and transparent systems that benefit society. This vision took shape when he realized the need for a tenant scoring system that could mitigate the risks faced by both landlords and tenants in the rental process.

Advertisement

"Trust is a major issue in the rental space," says Narayana Swaroop. "Landlords are often hesitant to rent to new tenants, and tenants with no formal credit history find it difficult to secure homes. Score10 is a solution that brings transparency, builds trust, and creates a fairer system for everyone."

Share article on Leave Your Comments