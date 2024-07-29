SCOPE bags $5 mn in extended round; Moxie Beauty, two others close early-stage deals

SCOPE has raised $5 million in an extended funding round, while Moxie Beauty, KhelMore, and ToyStack.ai received early-stage cheques, the companies announced Monday.

SCOPE, an invite-only platform for startups, recently raised $5 million, continuing its recent $90-million funding round. This new capital injection coincides with SCOPE’s acquisition of an Asset Management License in the US.

By securing the Asset Management License, SCOPE gains the ability to offer comprehensive asset management services. Earlier this year, SCOPE raised about $6 million from the Partners Value Fund to expand into the US market and further engage with the startup ecosystem. Additionally, in December 2023, SCOPE launched a $45 million venture capital fund focused on the fintech and gaming sectors.

SCOPE VC operates as an independent investment banking arm under the SCOPE umbrella.

On Monday, Moxie Beauty secured Rs 17.3 crore ($2.1 million) in funding, led by Fireside Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from a group of angel investors, including Samir Singh (Ex-CMO, personal care, Unilever), Arjun Purkayastha, Suhasini Sampath (founder, Yoga Bar), Navin Parwal, and Sangeet Agrawal (founders, Mokobara).

Launched in November 2023 by Nikita Khanna and Anmol Ahlawat, Moxie Beauty specializes in salon-quality hair care products tailored for Indian hair textures. In addition to essentials like shampoo and conditioner, their product range includes leave-in treatments and styling products designed to combat dryness and frizz.

The fresh infusion of funds will be allocated toward product innovation, research, talent acquisition, and expanding distribution channels.

KheloMore, a technology platform facilitating easy access to sports and sports learning, recently raised $2 million. Investors such as Rajdip Gupta, Clear Bridge Ventures LLP, and Ashwin Damera (Founder, Eruditus) led this funding round.

KheloMore plans to use the fresh capital infusion to expand its geographical footprint. Specifically, it aims to launch a nationwide chain of cricket academies in collaboration with schools and other relevant stakeholders.

Founded by former international cricketer Jatin Paranjape, KheloMore enables users to book slots at venues for games like badminton, box cricket, football, and access KheloMore’s cricket academies.

ToyStack.ai, a deployment platform empowering developers and technology teams to deploy code to the cloud, recently secured $325,000 in pre-seed funding from angel investors, including D. Devaraj (founder of SDU LLP Chartered Accountants) and Asit Shetty (founder, Aveda Ventures).

The funds will support product development, talent acquisition, sales, and marketing.

Founded in 2023 by Mukund Gandlur, Sravan Aditya, Arun Gandlur, and Torun Mathias, ToyStack.ai offers an automated deployment tool that allows developers and software teams to deploy to the Toystack cloud within minutes. It streamlines tasks such as server setup, CI/CD pipelines, orchestration, and security configuration.

