How are Genius Teacher’s angel investors faring as they swap shares with edtech peer?

Premium Advitiya Sharma, CEO and founder, Genius Teacher

Genius Teacher, an online learning startup floated by Housing.com co-founder Advitiya Sharma, has found a strategic buyer in a deal that will help its angel investors swap their shares with a bigger edtech company. Edtech firm Schoolnet India Ltd, formerly known as IL&FS Education & Technology Service Ltd, has agreed to ......