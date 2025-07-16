Scaling Smarter: Why India’s Next-Gen Businesses Are Tuning In to Odoo Community Days 2025

Most Indian startups don’t fail from a lack of demand. They break down because their internal systems can’t keep up with scale. Sales teams are on one app, accounts are reconciling in Excel, and HR is stuck chasing manual approvals. The bigger the team gets, the harder it becomes to keep control.

That’s the real problem Odoo Community Days 2025 is addressing.

On 13 and 14 August at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, over 2,000+ business leaders, founders, tech heads, consultants, and ERP professionals will come together to explore how Indian companies are using Odoo, a modular, open-source business suite to run faster and scale with confidence.

Advertisement

One Business Stack, Built to Scale

Odoo is a business management platform used by 12 million+ users worldwide, known for its modular architecture and deep customization potential. It helps growing companies bring their scattered systems under one roof without disrupting what already works.

Popular modules include:

Advertisement

CRM and Sales

Accounting, Invoicing, and GST Compliance

Inventory and Warehouse Management

HR, Payroll, and Attendance

Project Management and Custom App Builder Whether you're running D2C, manufacturing, services, or education Odoo works like a smart, adaptable layer on top of your business.

What to Expect at Odoo Community Days 2025

This isn’t just a product showcase. It’s a ground-level look at how real Indian companies are building operational resilience with Odoo and how you can too.

Advertisement

Key highlights include:

Smart Classes: Hands-on training with certified consultants on dashboards, approval flows, payroll automation, and building your own apps using Odoo Studio.

Hands-on training with certified consultants on dashboards, approval flows, payroll automation, and building your own apps using Odoo Studio. Live Demos: Real implementations across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, logistics, and education presented by Indian partners.

Real implementations across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, logistics, and education presented by Indian partners. Tech Tracks: Deep dives for developers and IT teams into API setups, performance optimization, and custom module development.

Deep dives for developers and IT teams into API setups, performance optimization, and custom module development. Opportunity Hub: A dedicated space for students, freelancers, and consultants to meet partners and explore job or project opportunities. Who You’ll Hear From

Advertisement

Fabien Pinckaers , Founder and CEO of Odoo, will headline the event. His keynote will focus on building scalable platforms without complexity, a vision that’s made Odoo one of the most adopted open-source ERP systems globally.

, Founder and CEO of Odoo, will headline the event. His keynote will focus on building scalable platforms without complexity, a vision that’s made Odoo one of the most adopted open-source ERP systems globally. Mantavya Gajjar, Managing Director of Odoo India, will bring local context. From compliance to customizations, Mantavya has led the India growth story by aligning Odoo to the operational reality of Indian businesses. Why It Matters Now

With compliance tightening, teams going hybrid, and decision-making needing more data, the old habit of using five different tools for five departments doesn’t work anymore.

Odoo Community Days 2025 is where:

Advertisement

Founders find clarity on scaling.

CFOs explore real-time, unified reporting.

Tech teams meet the tools that reduce firefighting. If you're building for scale, this is where you start building structure.

Event Details

Odoo Community Days India 2025

Dates: 13–14 August 2025

Venue: Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar

Info & Registration: https://www.odoo.com/r/shya2

About Odoo: A fully integrated open-source business platform trusted by over 12 million users across 120+ countries. Learn more at https://www.odoo.com/r/shya1

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments