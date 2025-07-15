SBI seeks senior creditor status for NHAI InvIT to stave off default concerns
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • SBI seeks senior creditor status for NHAI InvIT to stave off default concerns

SBI seeks senior creditor status for NHAI InvIT to stave off default concerns

By Reuters

  • 15 Jul 2025
SBI seeks senior creditor status for NHAI InvIT to stave off default concerns
State Bank of India's headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni

State Bank of India is seeking senior creditor status to gain early rights on repayments in case of default or liquidation of the state-owned road authority's investment trust (InvIT), two sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

The lender, the country's largest, has written to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) seeking this status on its investments in National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the sources said on Monday.

An InvIT is an investment vehicle that raises funds by issuing units. NHIT is the manager of NHAI's InvITs.

Advertisement

The sources requested anonymity as the talks are private. SBI, NHAI and NHIT did not reply to a Reuters mail seeking comment.

The move follows NHAI's plan to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) by monetising its road assets through InvITs, according to Mint, a business daily.

It has already raised 460 billion rupees through four rounds of InvITs since 2020, including a 183-billion-rupee round in March, India's biggest road monetisation exercise to date.

Advertisement

SBI has significant exposure to India's road sector including projects backed by NHAI's InvITs. In 2018, it signed an agreement with NHAI for a 10-year loan unsecured loan of nearly $3 billion.

Under current rules, InvITs are not governed by India's bankruptcy laws, and typically, the unitholders of these trusts hold priority in the repayment hierarchy, one of the sources said.

SBI has flagged the lack of creditor protection under these regulations for quite some time, the source added.

Advertisement

"The lender is not at all happy with the arrangement and has been discussing the tweaks," the second source said.

As part of the monetisation, NHAI transfers the ownership and operational responsibilities of completed highway stretches to the InvIT, which issues units to investors who are paid from the toll revenues.

InvITs are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country's capital markets regulator.

Advertisement

The total assets under management of five listed and 16 unlisted InvITs in India exceeded 7 trillion rupees as of March-end, according to data from Bharat InvITs Association.

State Bank of IndiaNHAINational Highways Infra Trust

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

SEBI unveils settlement scheme for legacy VC funds that moved to AIF regime

Finance

SEBI unveils settlement scheme for legacy VC funds that moved to AIF regime

Explained: How GIFT City registration could become easier for NRIs

Finance

Explained: How GIFT City registration could become easier for NRIs

LetsVenture expands into growth-stage deals, rebrands to LVX

Finance

LetsVenture expands into growth-stage deals, rebrands to LVX

Premium
Capria Ventures makes first close of fourth India fund

Finance

Capria Ventures makes first close of fourth India fund

Pro
How ChrysCapital fell victim to a front-running scam eight years ago

Finance

How ChrysCapital fell victim to a front-running scam eight years ago

Pro
True North signing off from nine-year-old BFSI bet in style

Finance

True North signing off from nine-year-old BFSI bet in style

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW