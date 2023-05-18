facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • SBI Funds gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% of HDFC Bank in multi-billion-dollar deal

SBI Funds gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% of HDFC Bank in multi-billion-dollar deal

By Staff Writer

  • 18 May 2023
SBI Funds gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% of HDFC Bank in multi-billion-dollar deal
Credit: VCCircle

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given SBI Funds Management (SBIFML) -a joint venture between State Bank of India and France's AMUNDI, permission to purchase up to a 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank and has recommended the company to do so within six months.

The permission has been given in tandem to the application submitted by SBIFML to RBI, according to the HDFC Bank, which added that the approval is subject to a few conditions.

The RBI asked SBIFML to purchase the aforementioned substantial stake in the bank within six months, or by November 15, 2023, the bank stated.

Additionally, according to the RBI, SBIFML must make sure that its total stake in HDFC Bank never exceeds 10% of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights.

"We would like to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated May 16, 2023 addressed to SBIFML, has accorded its approval to SBIFML for acquiring up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank Limited," the bank said.

SBI now owns 63% of SBI Funds Management, and AMUNDI Asset Management, through its Indian subsidiary, owns the remaining 37%.

The merger of HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, is now taking place. By July, the merger should be completed.

SBI Mutual FundHDFC Bank

Share article on

Articles

Premium
SRI Fund-backed VC firm targets $85 mn in maiden outing

Finance

SRI Fund-backed VC firm targets $85 mn in maiden outing

Everstone may look to liquidate stake in Burger King India

Consumer

Everstone may look to liquidate stake in Burger King India

Premium
Bottomline: Elevar, Faering PE-backed Bike Bazaar Finance nears break-even

TMT

Bottomline: Elevar, Faering PE-backed Bike Bazaar Finance nears break-even

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone plans buyout; Waaree, Vedanta, Whatfix, Course5 in funding news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone plans buyout; Waaree, Vedanta, Whatfix, Course5 in funding news

SBI Funds gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% of HDFC Bank in multi-billion-dollar deal

Finance

SBI Funds gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% of HDFC Bank in multi-billion-dollar deal

Emerging market debt hits $100 trillion; India among nations with biggest increases

Finance

Emerging market debt hits $100 trillion; India among nations with biggest increases