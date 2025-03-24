SBI Caps appoints new head of equity capital markets business

Amrendra Singh, Senior Vice-President and Group Head of ECM, SBI Caps

SBI Capital Markets has appointed Amrendra Singh to lead its equity capital markets vertical, the investment banking arm of State Bank of India said Monday.

Singh, who has been elevated as Senior Vice-President and Group Head of ECM, will take over from Deepak Kaushik, who will move to Hong Kong and take charge as head of SBI’s East Asia operations.

Singh is a chartered financial analyst and has been with the state-run bank for more than two decades, according to his LinkedIn profile. His career has spanned from hands-on banking to strategic risk management and banking solutions.

Advertisement

Before the appointment, Singh was deputy general manager in charge of asset-liability management at SBI.

In earlier roles, he has served as a regional head in the bank, leading operations across 40 branches, and has also held the position of chief risk officer at SBI-SG Global Securities, where he oversaw best practices in corporate governance.

His predecessor, Kaushik, is also an SBI veteran who has been with the organisation for over two decades. He was in charge of SBI Caps’ ECM vertical for close to two years, and has had earlier stints with SBI Card and the bank.

Advertisement

SBI Capital Markets offers investment banking and corporate advisory services to clients, and has been in service for over 35 years, according to its website. It has served over 3,000 clients since inception and has helped raise Rs 11.6 trillion ($141.53 billion) in the past three years.

SBI Caps has been the banker to many large initial public offerings and follow-on offering in India. These include recent share sales such as the Rs 3,000-crore IPO of Aadhar Housing Finance, the Rs 4,275-crore IPO of Bharti Hexacom, and the Rs 20,000-crore follow-on offering of Vodafone India.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments