SBFC Finance snags pre-IPO funding from Singapore investor

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

SBFC Finance, a non-banking lender backed by Indian private equity firm Arpwood Partners, has raised Rs 150 crore ($18.1 million) ahead of its planned initial public offering. The board of SBFC approved the allotment of 27.27 million shares on a private placement basis, according to a stock exchange filing. It didn’t ......