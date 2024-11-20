Saudi VC SEEDRA onboards sovereign investor as LP for second fund

Premium Bandr Mohammed Alhomaly, CEO, Jada FoF

SEEDRA Ventures, a Saudi Arabia-based venture capital firm that backs early-stage companies and currently manages a portfolio of 26 startups, has secured a commitment from a local sovereign investor for its second outing. The Riyadh-based VC firm has onboarded Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned Jada Fund-of-Funds as a limited partner ......