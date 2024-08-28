Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

By Reuters

  • 28 Aug 2024
Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

Saudi Arabia's $925 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said on Wednesday it had signed a revolving credit facility for $15 billion with a group of 23 financial institutions, replacing a previous loan for the same amount agreed upon in 2021.

The facility will be available for three years and is extendable for two more, a PIF statement said.

A revolving loan is one that can be drawn, repaid and drawn again during the lending period.

Advertisement

The previous loan involved 17 banks, while the latest one includes six further financial institutions.

The group includes institutions from Europe, the U.S., the Middle East and Asia, according to the statement.

Sources previously told Reuters that the banks involved in the 2021 loan were BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, SMBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.

Advertisement

PIF declined to say which banks were taking part in the new loan facility.

Saudi ArabiaPIFPublic Investment Fund

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Indian family offices to increase exposure to alternatives, study shows

Finance

Indian family offices to increase exposure to alternatives, study shows

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund

Finance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund

Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

Finance

Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

Whiteboard Capital closes second fund at $36 mn, double of initial target

Consumer

Whiteboard Capital closes second fund at $36 mn, double of initial target

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

Finance

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

Premium
Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia's Invicta to upsize maiden pre-IPO fund

Finance

Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia's Invicta to upsize maiden pre-IPO fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW