facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Saudi's Jada Fund of Funds strikes another LP-style bet

Saudi's Jada Fund of Funds strikes another LP-style bet

By Dilasha Seth

  • 02 Nov 2023
Premium
Saudi's Jada Fund of Funds strikes another LP-style bet
Bandr Alhomaly, CEO, Jada FoF

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed Jada Fund of Funds has struck its third limited partner-style bet in four months, in a Riyadh-based tech-focussed growth stage fund. The move is in-line with its aim to enhance funding access for Saudi Arabian startups.   The fund-of-fund has committed an investment to OB - ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Saudi's Jada Fund of Funds strikes another LP-style bet

Finance

Saudi's Jada Fund of Funds strikes another LP-style bet

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% in Kotak General Insurance for $487 mn

Finance

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% in Kotak General Insurance for $487 mn

CVC Capital postpones plans for European IPO

Finance

CVC Capital postpones plans for European IPO

Premium
'Indian AIF industry may grow 3x in next five years'

Finance

'Indian AIF industry may grow 3x in next five years'

Micro VC firm Eximius Ventures brings former Flipkart exec as general partner

Finance

Micro VC firm Eximius Ventures brings former Flipkart exec as general partner

Apollo Global's Q3 earnings rise 23% on management fees, retirement services

Finance

Apollo Global's Q3 earnings rise 23% on management fees, retirement services

Advertisement