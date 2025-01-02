Saudi Arabia's SVC strikes first LP bet of 2025

Premium
Riyadh’s state-owned Saudi Venture Capital (SVC), which manages assets worth $2.2 billion, has struck its first limited partner (LP)-style bet of 2025 in a UAE-based venture capital fund that would back tech-focused early-stage startups in the region. SVC, set up with $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 2018, has ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.