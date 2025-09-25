Saudi Arabia's RVC makes second offshore LP investment of 2025

Premium
Riyadh Valley Company (RVC), the investment arm of King Saud University, has made its second offshore limited partner-style investment this year, committing capital to a Japanese deeptech-focused venture capital fund. The transaction also marks RVC’s third fund-of-funds (FoF) investment in 2025, following commitments to US-based VC firm FinTech Collective’s Fund IV ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.