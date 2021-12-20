Sauce.vc, Boat, Vahdam Teas founders, others, back oral care brand Perfora

Perfora, a direct to consumer (D2C) oral care brand, has raised $260,000 in a pre-seed funding led by Sauce.vc. The round saw participation from Huddle, Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO, Vahdam Teas, Sameer Mehta, co-founder, Boat Lifestyle and Shashank Mehta, founder of The Whole Truth Foods.

Perfora is co-founded by Jatan Bawa, who was earlier, head of product strategy at Vahdam India, and Tushar Khurana, who was earlier a part of the business expansion team at Cult.fit. The brand is operated by Chipper Consumer Pvt Ltd. The brand offers electric toothbrushes, which the company dubs as a ‘truthbrush’, probiotic mouthwash in two variants and a smart flosser.

“We are super excited to bring oral care into the spotlight and introduce a range of products for conscious consumers who value functionality and design...Primarily, the capital raised will be utilized to expand into new product categories, test out different channels, build our team and establish product-market fit,” Tushar Khurana said in a statement on Monday.

Manu Chandra, Founder and Managing Partner at Sauce.vc, said, “Perfora is looking at the oral care category with a different lens with extremely well-designed products, lifestyle-led communication, and a very strong focus on delivering functionality.”

In India, oral care is a $2 billion market that is ripe for disruption by a digital-first brand, he added.