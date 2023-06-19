facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Satya MicroCapital secures debt capital from offshore investors

Satya MicroCapital secures debt capital from offshore investors

By Malvika Maloo

  • 19 Jun 2023
Premium
Satya MicroCapital secures debt capital from offshore investors
Vivek Tiwari, MD and CEO, Satya MicroCapital

Satya MicroCapital, a Delhi-based microfinance institution backed by Japanese impact investor Gojo & Company Inc, has raised debt capital from two international institutions to grow its credit offering to women in the country.  The company, registered as a non-banking financial company-microfinance institution with the Reserve Bank of India, has pocketed $35 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

WestBridge-backed PhysicsWallah buys into Xylem to boost South India presence

Consumer

WestBridge-backed PhysicsWallah buys into Xylem to boost South India presence

Premium
Satya MicroCapital secures debt capital from offshore investors

Finance

Satya MicroCapital secures debt capital from offshore investors

Capital Small Finance Bank gets equity from Max Life Insurance for minority stake

Finance

Capital Small Finance Bank gets equity from Max Life Insurance for minority stake

Premium
Bottomline: Aye Finance returns to profit in FY23 as revenue, loan book grow

Finance

Bottomline: Aye Finance returns to profit in FY23 as revenue, loan book grow

Premium
Weighing another tranche for fund-of-funds, exploring new areas: SIDBI's Ramann

Finance

Weighing another tranche for fund-of-funds, exploring new areas: SIDBI's Ramann

Premium
Grapevine: PMI Electro Mobility, IndiQube, Oro Money seek fresh funding

General

Grapevine: PMI Electro Mobility, IndiQube, Oro Money seek fresh funding

Advertisement