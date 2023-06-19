Satya MicroCapital secures debt capital from offshore investors

Premium Vivek Tiwari, MD and CEO, Satya MicroCapital

Satya MicroCapital, a Delhi-based microfinance institution backed by Japanese impact investor Gojo & Company Inc, has raised debt capital from two international institutions to grow its credit offering to women in the country. The company, registered as a non-banking financial company-microfinance institution with the Reserve Bank of India, has pocketed $35 ......