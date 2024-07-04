Sapphireink Ventures-backed B2B food firm in talks with VCs for fresh funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Sapphireink Ventures-backed B2B food firm in talks with VCs for fresh funding

Sapphireink Ventures-backed B2B food firm in talks with VCs for fresh funding

Premium
Sapphireink Ventures-backed B2B food firm in talks with VCs for fresh funding
Scandalous Foods founder Sanket S | Credit: Ice.VC/LinkedIn

Scandalous Foods, a B2B startup that provides traditional Indian sweets to the restaurant and catering industry and is backed by Anthill Angel Fund, EvolveX, Value360 and Sapphireink Ventures as well as several angel investors, is planning to raise fresh capital, a top company executive told VCCircle.        The company, which raised Rs 1.6 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Sapphireink Ventures-backed B2B food firm in talks with VCs for fresh funding

Consumer

Sapphireink Ventures-backed B2B food firm in talks with VCs for fresh funding

Premium
Global strategics, domestic FMCG firms eye slice of Good Glamm in upsized pre-IPO round

Consumer

Global strategics, domestic FMCG firms eye slice of Good Glamm in upsized pre-IPO round

India's Jan-June solar power output growth slowest in six years

Consumer

India's Jan-June solar power output growth slowest in six years

Premium
Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit

Consumer

Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit

Healthtech platform Watch Your Health, four other consumer brands raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Healthtech platform Watch Your Health, four other consumer brands raise early-stage funding

Whisky maker Allied Blenders up 11% in debut trade

Consumer

Whisky maker Allied Blenders up 11% in debut trade

Advertisement