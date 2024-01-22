Sanlam Private Equity set to seal another control deal in South Africa

Premium Paul Moeketsi, managing partner at Sanlam PE

South African financial services major Sanlam’s private equity unit, which struck two deals last year including a bolt-on transaction under its portfolio company and a control deal in the auto-parts sector, is set to seal another transaction in the auto ancillary segment, VCCircle has gathered. The PE firm is in advanced talks to acquire ......