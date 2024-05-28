Sanjay Nayar-led Sorin Investments onboards new partner for maiden fund

Premium
Sorin Investments, a tech-focused investment firm co-founded by private equity veteran Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga of Hong Kong-based Caravel group, has roped in a new partner for its maiden fund, from ICICI Venture, the alternative investment arm of private lender ICICI Bank. The firm, which marked the first close of ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.