Sango Capital strikes another LP secondaries deal with West Africa PE firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Sango Capital strikes another LP secondaries deal with West Africa PE firm

Sango Capital strikes another LP secondaries deal with West Africa PE firm

By Dilasha Seth

  • 12 Feb 2025
Premium
Sango Capital strikes another LP secondaries deal with West Africa PE firm
Sango co-founders Richard Okello (left) and Charles Mwebeiha

South African investment firm Sango Capital has struck its second secondaries transaction, acquiring a majority of limited partners’ interest in an Anglophone West Africa-focused private equity fund.  The Johannesburg-based firm has picked up a majority of the LP stake in Nigerian PE firm Synergy Capital Managers’ second fund, Synergy Private Equity ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

CVC Capital to sell majority stake in IPL team Gujarat Titans to Torrent

Consumer

CVC Capital to sell majority stake in IPL team Gujarat Titans to Torrent

NIIF plans maiden private credit fund, targets $2-bn corpus

Finance

NIIF plans maiden private credit fund, targets $2-bn corpus

Volkswagen's $1.4 bn India tax tussle rekindles foreign investor fears

Finance

Volkswagen's $1.4 bn India tax tussle rekindles foreign investor fears

Private equity poised for growth in India as IPOs wane, industry executives say

Finance

Private equity poised for growth in India as IPOs wane, industry executives say

Carlyle's quarterly profit misses estimates as private equity business weighs

Finance

Carlyle's quarterly profit misses estimates as private equity business weighs

Two MDs quit Peak XV Partners after long tenures

Finance

Two MDs quit Peak XV Partners after long tenures

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW