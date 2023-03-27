facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Samara Capital logs out of decade-long healthcare bet via secondary deal

Samara Capital logs out of decade-long healthcare bet via secondary deal

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 27 Mar 2023
Premium
Samara Capital logs out of decade-long healthcare bet via secondary deal
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Samara Capital has divested its entire shareholding in a decade-old healthcare portfolio company through a secondary transaction, just a couple of months after selling three other portfolio companies to a consortium led by Asian secondaries PE investor TR Capital.  The homegrown PE firm has offloaded its entire 90% ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Samara Capital logs out of decade-long healthcare bet via secondary deal

Healthcare

Samara Capital logs out of decade-long healthcare bet via secondary deal

Grapevine: Adani, RIL opt out of SKS Power race; Manipal buys Kolkata's AMRI

General

Grapevine: Adani, RIL opt out of SKS Power race; Manipal buys Kolkata's AMRI

Sequoia, Sofina-backed Mamaearth puts IPO on hold

Consumer

Sequoia, Sofina-backed Mamaearth puts IPO on hold

First Citizens Bank agrees to buy Silicon Valley Bank

Finance

First Citizens Bank agrees to buy Silicon Valley Bank

Premium
South African PE firm Kleoss Capital scores an exit

Consumer

South African PE firm Kleoss Capital scores an exit

India continues to remain a bright spot in global economy

Brand Solutions

India continues to remain a bright spot in global economy

Advertisement