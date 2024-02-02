facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Samara Capital in fray to invest in PE-backed contract drugmaker

Samara Capital in fray to invest in PE-backed contract drugmaker

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 02 Feb 2024
Premium
Samara Capital in fray to invest in PE-backed contract drugmaker
Samara founder Sumeet Narang (left) and co-founder Gautam Gode | Credit: Samara Capital

Homegrown private equity firm Samara Capital has emerged as one of the frontrunners to invest in a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Samara Capital, which sold its Oaknet Healthcare platform to Eris Lifesciences in 2022, is in advanced stages of talks to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Samara Capital in fray to invest in PE-backed contract drugmaker

Healthcare

Samara Capital in fray to invest in PE-backed contract drugmaker

Premium
Morgan Stanley PE, InvAscent in final leg to bet on pharma firm

Healthcare

Morgan Stanley PE, InvAscent in final leg to bet on pharma firm

Jubilant unit makes over five-fold gain by selling stake in US firm

Healthcare

Jubilant unit makes over five-fold gain by selling stake in US firm

Premium
Kedaara Capital hires former Lakme exec to build consumer healthcare platform

Healthcare

Kedaara Capital hires former Lakme exec to build consumer healthcare platform

Premium
CX Partners leads race to invest in infertility treatment firm

Healthcare

CX Partners leads race to invest in infertility treatment firm

Premium
Warburg Pincus set to strike its first India bet this year

Healthcare

Warburg Pincus set to strike its first India bet this year

Advertisement