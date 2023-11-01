Sabre Partners set to invest in primary healthcare company

Pro Healthcare workers check their computer screens at a hospital in New Delhi. | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Private equity firm Sabre Partners, an investor in artificial intelligence-based healthtech startup ekincare, drug development services provider Veeda Clinical Research and healthcare service provider Portea, is all set to invest in a primary healthcare company. Mumbai-based Sabre, which invests across sectors such as financial services, fintech, healthcare and healthtech, is investing ......