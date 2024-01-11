SaaS accelerator Upekkha marks first close for latest vehicle

Premium
Upekkha, an accelerator for software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups, on Wednesday marked the first close of its new fund, which has a target corpus of $40 million, a top executive told VCCircle. The accelerator, which has backed companies like Kapittx, Truein, Longshot AI, Medpiper, Cogniswitch, among others, has secured a commitment of $15 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.