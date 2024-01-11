facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • SaaS accelerator Upekkha marks first close for latest vehicle

SaaS accelerator Upekkha marks first close for latest vehicle

By Malvika Maloo

  • 11 Jan 2024
Premium
SaaS accelerator Upekkha marks first close for latest vehicle
Shekar Nair, Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan, Gokul KS and Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, Upekkha

Upekkha, an accelerator for software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups, on Wednesday marked the first close of its new fund, which has a target corpus of $40 million, a top executive told VCCircle. The accelerator, which has backed companies like Kapittx, Truein, Longshot AI, Medpiper, Cogniswitch, among others, has secured a commitment of $15 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Revenue-based financiers Velocity, GetVantage raising SaaS-focused funds

Finance

Revenue-based financiers Velocity, GetVantage raising SaaS-focused funds

Premium
Nihilent founder taps private credit funds for leveraged buyout deal

TMT

Nihilent founder taps private credit funds for leveraged buyout deal

Premium
SaaS accelerator Upekkha marks first close for latest vehicle

TMT

SaaS accelerator Upekkha marks first close for latest vehicle

Salon solutions provider Glamplus, three others snag early-stage funding

Consumer

Salon solutions provider Glamplus, three others snag early-stage funding

Sony's India unit continues merger talks with Zee Entertainment

TMT

Sony's India unit continues merger talks with Zee Entertainment

Fintech platform Grip Invest snags $10 mn from multiple investors in Series B round

TMT

Fintech platform Grip Invest snags $10 mn from multiple investors in Series B round

Advertisement