Ruya Partners hits halfway mark for debut private credit fund, eyes final close

Premium Omar Al Yawer, co-founder, Ruya Partners

Abu Dhabi-based Ruya Partners aims to make a final close of its maiden private credit fund by the second quarter of 2024 and is in talks with several sovereign investors, family offices, and pension funds, a top executive told VCCircle. The fund, which was officially unveiled last month and has a ......