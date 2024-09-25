Rustomjee Group-backed GP taps additional capital for maiden vehicle

Boman R Irani, CMD, Rustomjee Group

Mumbai-based real estate developer Rustomjee Group, which floated its maiden real estate vehicle early last year, has tapped additional funds, the developer-backed fund manager, Mt. K Kapital said Wednesday. The investment vehicle, Mt. K Resi Development Fund, is a category II alternative investment fund registered with the Secuities and Exchange Board ......