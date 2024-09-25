Rustomjee Group-backed GP taps additional capital for maiden vehicle
Rustomjee Group-backed GP taps additional capital for maiden vehicle

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 25 Sep 2024

Rustomjee Group-backed GP taps additional capital for maiden vehicle
Boman R Irani, CMD, Rustomjee Group | Credit: Rustomjee

Mumbai-based real estate developer Rustomjee Group, which floated its maiden real estate vehicle early last year, has tapped additional funds, the developer-backed fund manager, Mt. K Kapital said Wednesday.   The investment vehicle, Mt. K Resi Development Fund, is a category II alternative investment fund registered with the Secuities and Exchange Board ......

