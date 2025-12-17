Rupee snaps losing streak, logs best day in 2 months on firm RBI intervention
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Rupee snaps losing streak, logs best day in 2 months on firm RBI intervention

Rupee snaps losing streak, logs best day in 2 months on firm RBI intervention

By Reuters

  • 17 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Rupee snaps losing streak, logs best day in 2 months on firm RBI intervention
Rupee notes are seen inside a drawer at a shop in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The rupee soared on Wednesday to post its best one-day gain in two months as heavy-handed intervention by the Reserve Bank of India halted its five-day long slide and blunted budding speculative pressure against the currency.

The rupee closed at 90.38 per U.S. dollar, up 0.7% from its close of 91.0275 in the previous session.

The currency had dropped to its all-time low of 91.0750 in the previous session. It jumped sharply a little after the spot market opened on Wednesday as the RBI stepped in to shore it up, traders said. 

Advertisement

The intervention echoed the central bank's actions in October and November, when it intervened aggressively to disrupt persistent one-way moves in the rupee. The currency had declined nearly 2% over December before the RBI's intervention. 

The central bank's move on Wednesday signalled "its discomfort with rapid depreciation (of the rupee) beyond recent ranges," said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at FX advisory firm IFA Global. 

"While the broader bias for USD/INR remains influenced by trade deal and capital flow dynamics, today's action reinforces the RBI's role as a stabiliser rather than a defender of fixed levels," he said. 

Advertisement

The rupee is Asia's worst performing currency this year, pummelled by a stalemate in U.S.-India trade talks, record portfolio outflows, and sustained corporate caution around further weakening of the currency.

Clearing house data showed importer activity remained elevated in November while exporters held back, as the rupee remained under pressure. This skew has been a strain on the rupee over recent months.

The currency's slide has pushed it into "undervaluation" territory but investors remain wary of lapping up Indian stocks and bonds as a missing trade agreement with the U.S. leaves it exposed to further weakness. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a broadly stronger dollar hurt most Asian currencies on Wednesday. The dollar index rose nearly 0.4% to 98.6. 

rupeeReserve Bank of Indiadollar

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

SEBI board clears mutual-fund fee structure, defers conflict-of-interest rules

Markets

SEBI board clears mutual-fund fee structure, defers conflict-of-interest rules

ICICI Prudential Asset becomes fourth most subscribed India IPO with $33 bn in bids

Markets

ICICI Prudential Asset becomes fourth most subscribed India IPO with $33 bn in bids

Sebi may ease commodity-derivatives trading to pull institutional investors

Markets

Sebi may ease commodity-derivatives trading to pull institutional investors

Weekly foreign selling of India's index-linked debt at 6-month high, but funds stay bullish

Markets

Weekly foreign selling of India's index-linked debt at 6-month high, but funds stay bullish

Sebi probe fails to establish insider-trading charges against Pranav Adani, others

Markets

Sebi probe fails to establish insider-trading charges against Pranav Adani, others

ICICI Prudential AMC's $1.2 bn IPO fully subscribed, led by institutions

Markets

ICICI Prudential AMC's $1.2 bn IPO fully subscribed, led by institutions

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW